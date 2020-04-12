Coronavirus hospital deaths in UK top 10,000

Coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK have topped more than 10,000 as 657 more people die in England.

It brings the total number of deaths of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 10,532. Of the deaths recorded in England, there were 42 patients aged between 30 and 98 who had no known underlying health condition.

Scotland recorded a further 24 deaths, Wales 18 and Northern Ireland 11. The latest figures do not give a true picture of fatalities overall, as they do not include deaths in care homes.

It comes amid mounting concerns that elderly residents in nursing homes and the staff looking after them have been “forgotten” during the coronavirus crisis.

It has also been confirmed three more nurses have died after contracting the virus, taking the number of National Health Service staff deaths to more than 30. However, it is not known if the nurses, who worked in London, Worcestershire and South Wales, were infected while working.

Meanwhile, controversy continues to grow around the lack of personal protective equipment for health workers on the frontline. In response, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has issued new guidance to its members, saying they have the right to refuse to treat infected patients “as a last resort” if they are not given the proper clothing and masks.