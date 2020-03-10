‘Coronavirus is not a death sentence’ Christopher Tufton

The

But Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton is cautioning the country not to panic, as the majority of Jamaicans who may get infected will recover.

“The vast majority of Jamaica who will be infected with the virus will recover. While it is our intention to contain the virus, we do not want persons to engage in panic, because they interpret the virus to mean the most extreme results,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“At some point in time, the country will have to engage in a conversation, and we will have to initiate that conversation around the dissecting, the data, the number of persons who are affected if eventually, we have community spread. The reality is that the virus does not symbolize a death sentence for those who are infected,” he continued.

Indicating that the vulnerable groups older persons with underlying conditions and weakened immune system.