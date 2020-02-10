Coronavirus kills 97 in one day

On Sunday, 97 people died from the new coronavirus in China, the highest number of casualities in a day.

The total number of deaths in China is now 908. However, the number of newly-infected people per day has stabilised.

Across China, 40,171 people are infected while 187,518 are under medical observation.

According Chinese data, 3,281 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, 130 of 3,700 passengers on board the The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined in Japan, have been infected with the virus.

The infected passengers are taken off board and treated in nearby hospitals.