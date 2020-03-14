Coronavirus patient dies in Cayman

Coronavirus patient dies in CaymanSaturday, March 14, 2020
A 68-year-old man who was being treated for the novel coronavirus
died in the Cayman Islands on Saturday morning.
The COVID-19 patient who was being treated at Health City passed away at 4:40 a.m. He is Cayman’s first recorded coronavirus patient.
The man was taken to the health facility on February 29 after becoming ill on the Costa Luminosa cruise ship. It is understood that he also had a prior heart condition and suffered two cardiac arrests and was resuscitated on his way to the hospital.
He was being treated in isolation at the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).
The patient’s wife is currently in isolation at the hospital while awaiting the results of her coronavirus test.
