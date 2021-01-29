Coronavirus slows across world

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down in every region of the world over the past week, according to a specialised AFP database.

The pace of the pandemic slackened for the second week in a row, with 11 per cent fewer new cases per day, or 564,300, compared to the previous week.

The pandemic had decelerated to a similar degree the previous week, except in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is now having a let-up after several weeks of higher cases.

The slowdown was noted in every region of the world, with 18 per cent fewer cases in Africa, 16 per cent fewer in the United States and Canada, 10 per cent fewer in Europe, eight per cent fewer in Latin America and the Caribbean, a decline of seven per cent in the Middle East and a drop of five percent in Asia.

This week, Europe and the US/Canada were home to nearly two-thirds, or 65 per cent, of the new cases.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.

On a country level, Kazakhstan is the country where the epidemic is spiking most, with 42 per cent more, or 1,400 new cases per day, among the countries which have registered more than 1,000 daily cases over the past week. The country had also seen a surge the previous week.

