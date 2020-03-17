Coronavirus update in the Caribbean: 90 cases confirmed across region

From the east to the west, the Caribbean has confirmed a total of 90 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since its introduction to the region over 16 days ago.

Barbados joins the list of 20 countries and territories across the Caribbean that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 following its declaration of two infected patients on Tuesday (March 17).

According to the 23rd situation report from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), released on Monday, the region’s risk for further importation of the virus remains very high. The regional body confirmed, however, 74 cases, two deaths and two patient recoveries.

“Countries are strongly urged to strengthen their health sector response and move to a state of readiness and rapid response,” CARPHA stated.

BUZZ has tallied 14 additional cases and one more coronavirus-related death in overseas Caribbean territories and departments of France, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States, which are not covered by CARPHA.

As the pandemic continues to grip the region, BUZZ presents a comprehensive list of countries, and territories, within the Caribbean with confirmed cases of COVID-19:

Dominican Republic

First confirmed: Sunday, March 1.

Number of cases to date: 11.

French Overseas Department (French Caribbean)

First confirmed: Sunday, March 1.

Number of cases to date: 41

St Martin and Saint-Barthélémy, three cases

French Guiana, five cases

Martinique, 15 cases, one death

Guadeloupe, 18 cases

Jamaica

First confirmed: March 10

Number of cases to date: 12

Guyana

First confirmed: March 11

Number of cases to date: Four, with one death

St Vincent and the Grenadines

First confirmed: March 11

Number of cases to date: One

Cuba

First confirmed: March 11

Number of cases to date: Four

Trinidad and Tobago

First confirmed: March 12

Number of cases to date: Four

Cayman Islands

First confirmed: March 12

Number of cases to date: One; patient has died.

Antigua and Barbuda

First confirmed: March 13

Number of cases to date: One

Suriname

First confirmed: March 13

Number of cases to date: One

Dutch Caribbean

First confirmed: March 13

Number of cases: Three

Curaçao, one case

Aruba, two cases

St Lucia

First confirmed: March 13

Number of cases to date: Two

US Caribbean territories

First confirmed: March 13

Number of cases to date: Two

US Virgin Islands, one case

Puerto Rico, one case

The Bahamas

First confirmed: March 15

Number of cases to date: One

Barbados

First confirmed: March 17

Number of cases to date: Two