Coronavirus update in the Caribbean: 90 cases confirmed across region

Coronavirus update in the Caribbean: 90 cases confirmed across regionTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
From the east to the west, the Caribbean has confirmed a total of 90 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since its introduction to the region over 16 days ago.
Barbados joins the list of 20 countries and territories across the Caribbean that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 following its declaration of two infected patients on Tuesday (March 17).
According to the 23rd situation report from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), released on Monday, the region’s risk for further importation of the virus remains very high. The regional body confirmed, however, 74 cases, two deaths and two patient recoveries.
“Countries are strongly urged to strengthen their health sector response and move to a state of readiness and rapid response,” CARPHA stated.
BUZZ has tallied 14 additional cases and one more coronavirus-related death in overseas Caribbean territories and departments of France, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States, which are not covered by CARPHA.
As the pandemic continues to grip the region, BUZZ presents a comprehensive list of countries, and territories, within the Caribbean with confirmed cases of COVID-19:
Dominican Republic
First confirmed: Sunday, March 1.
Number of cases to date: 11.
French Overseas Department (French Caribbean)
First confirmed: Sunday, March 1.
Number of cases to date: 41
- St Martin and Saint-Barthélémy, three cases
- French Guiana, five cases
- Martinique, 15 cases, one death
- Guadeloupe, 18 cases
Jamaica
First confirmed: March 10
Number of cases to date: 12
Guyana
First confirmed: March 11
Number of cases to date: Four, with one death
St Vincent and the Grenadines
First confirmed: March 11
Number of cases to date: One
Cuba
First confirmed: March 11
Number of cases to date: Four
Trinidad and Tobago
First confirmed: March 12
Number of cases to date: Four
Cayman Islands
First confirmed: March 12
Number of cases to date: One; patient has died.
Antigua and Barbuda
First confirmed: March 13
Number of cases to date: One
Suriname
First confirmed: March 13
Number of cases to date: One
Dutch Caribbean
First confirmed: March 13
Number of cases: Three
- Curaçao, one case
- Aruba, two cases
St Lucia
First confirmed: March 13
Number of cases to date: Two
US Caribbean territories
First confirmed: March 13
Number of cases to date: Two
- US Virgin Islands, one case
- Puerto Rico, one case
The Bahamas
First confirmed: March 15
Number of cases to date: One
Barbados
First confirmed: March 17
Number of cases to date: Two
