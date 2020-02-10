Coronavirus update: Lone Jamaican moved from quarantine to isolation

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has disclosed that one of the Jamaicans—who had been quarantined after returning to the island from China recently—was on Sunday (Feb 9) moved to isolation after showing signs of an elevated temperature.

Speaking at a media briefing in New Kingston on Monday afternoon (Feb 10), Dr Tufton explained that the measure was just a precaution as the ministry takes zero chances in its effort to prevent the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from reaching Jamaican shores. “This morning, one person was detected to have an elevated temperature and will be isolated as per our protocols,” Tufton said.

The location of the latest case of isolation was not immediately disclosed. It brings the total number of persons under isolation to two, following the patient that was transferred from the Annotto Bay Hospital to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital. That patient, a woman, BUZZ has been informed, has since completed her 14-day isolation and is reported to have recovered but has not been released.

The minister further detailed that between January 23 and February 8, 116 persons landed in Jamaica who had been in China 14 days prior to their arrival here.

Of the remaining 115 individuals, 27 were not granted landing privileges, 78, all Jamaican have been assessed as having ‘low risk’ and have been quarantined at home. Their cases are being followed up by the health department at the parish level.

Up to Sunday (Feb 9), 10 persons were in quarantine facilities operated by the Ministry of Health.