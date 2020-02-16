Coronavirus vaccine created?Sunday, February 16, 2020
|
The novel Coronavirus has been wreaking havoc particularly in China where the epicentre is located.
It has been causing worldwide panic as countries try to deal with a disease that has caused 1,669 recorded deaths already. It has forced travel bans, restriction on movement within countries, cancellation of events across the world and ongoing fear about its impact.
However, it seems that things may change soon with news emerging that a vaccine has been developed.
According to Inovio Pharmaceuticals out of San Diego in the United States, they made the discovery in January after getting access to the virus’ genetic sequence.
The biotech company notes they were able to develop the vaccine in three hours after the sequence and has now posited that the vaccine should be ready for human testing in the summer in the US.
The company is said to have gotten $9 million from a Bill Gates-backed fund, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and has partnered with a Chinese company to work on the vaccine.
This should be very good news for everyone as the world braces for major fallouts from the virus especially in the health and financial sectors.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy