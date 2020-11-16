Coronavirus vaccine almost 95% effective, says Moderna

Another successful vaccine trial announced by Moderna today (November 16) has raised hopes that the global pandemic may be soon brought under control.

Moderna said its vaccine appeared to be 94.5 per cent effection based on preliminary data from an ongoing study.

President of Moderna, Dr Stephen Hoge, said that news was an “important milestone”, adding that the company won’t be able to solve the problem on its own. “It’s going to require many vaccines” to meet the global demand as the virus infecting more than 54.4 million people worldwide.

The company said the main side effects associated with the vaccine were fatigue, muscle aches and injection-site pain.

Moderna’s competitor, Pfizer Inc. announced that it had found similar success with its own vaccine candidate, for which it hopes to have 50 million doses by year’s end.

Both vaccines require two shots taken several weeks apart.