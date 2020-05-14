Coronavirus vaccine trial results could be available next month

Coronavirus vaccine trial results could be available next monthThursday, May 14, 2020
|
The results of a human trial coronavirus vaccine could be available in a month’s time.
Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, made the revelation on Thursday. He said that ‘several hundred’ people have been vaccinated.
At the end of last month a team of researchers at Oxford began testing a Covid-19 vaccine in human volunteers.
Professor Sir John Bell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the challenge now is to be able to manufacture at scale once it is approved by the regulators.
Meanwhile, European Medicines Agency (EMA) said licensed drugs to treat Covid-19 could be available in the next few months. And even better news, a a vaccine might be approved in early 2021, in a ‘best-case scenario’.
Head of the European regulator’s vaccines department, Dr Marco Cavaleri told a media briefing that approving medicines to treat Covid-19 might be possible ‘before the summer’.
Despite vaccines usually taking years to develop, Dr Cavaleri said that if some of the candidates already being tested prove to be effective, they could be licensed by early next year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy