Coronavirus vaccine trial results could be available next month

The results of a human trial coronavirus vaccine could be available in a month’s time.

Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, made the revelation on Thursday. He said that ‘several hundred’ people have been vaccinated.

At the end of last month a team of researchers at Oxford began testing a Covid-19 vaccine in human volunteers.

Professor Sir John Bell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the challenge now is to be able to manufacture at scale once it is approved by the regulators.

Meanwhile, European Medicines Agency (EMA) said licensed drugs to treat Covid-19 could be available in the next few months. And even better news, a a vaccine might be approved in early 2021, in a ‘best-case scenario’.

Head of the European regulator’s vaccines department, Dr Marco Cavaleri told a media briefing that approving medicines to treat Covid-19 might be possible ‘before the summer’.

Despite vaccines usually taking years to develop, Dr Cavaleri said that if some of the candidates already being tested prove to be effective, they could be licensed by early next year.