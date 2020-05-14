Coronavirus will kill more than 100,000 Americans, says Trump

US President Donald Trump says more than one hundred thousand Americans

will lose their lives to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Trump, in an interview with Fox Business yesterday, May 13, said “We’re going to lose over 100,000 perhaps in this country.”

Trump’s admission comes as approximately 84,000 US citizens have succumbed to the virus pandemic which has infected more than 4.3 million people worldwide.

The US is the worst-hit country in terms of infections and deaths, with cases exceeding 1.3 million, more than five times that of the next badly hit nation, Russia.

The military is now being mobilised to administer a vaccine, if one is available, “rapidly” by end of year, Trump said in the interview.

“I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year,” he said, adding he expects to focus on giving vaccine to nursing home residents and other vulnerable people first.

What’s more, he took a swipe at China, saying he is “very disappointed” in the country where the virus started. The relationship between the two countries has soured after they signed a phase-one trade agreement, with Trump accusing China of hiding information on how the outbreak started.