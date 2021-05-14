Correction

Friday, May 14, 2021

The first woman secretary general of Caricom, Dr Carla Barnett, was born in Belize and not Dominica as we said yesterday in the editorial. The error is regrettable.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT