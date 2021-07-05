Correction

Monday, July 05, 2021

In yesterday's story headlined 'Bishop: I am no Obeah man' we incorrectly stated that Raleigh Christie, a bishop in a revival church, is the head of the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica. We regret the error.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT