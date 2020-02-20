Correctional facilities to be upgraded

The Government has budgeted $393 million in the

upcoming fiscal year to undertake construction and renovation works at several

correctional facilities.

The allocation will be used to construct changing rooms and roads at Tower Street, Rio Cobre and St. Catherine adult correctional centres, and internal security fencing at Brick Yard Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre; and repair security cameras at Horizon Adult Remand Centre.

It will also be used to carry out infrastructure improvements to buildings at Tower Street, Horizon Adult Remand Centre, South Camp and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) head office, and construct Registry storage units at Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre and a security post at South Camp Juvenile Correctional Centre.

Details of the project, titled, ‘Construction and Improvement of Buildings’, are outlined in the 2020/21 budget, now before the House of Representatives.

So far under the project, construction of internal security fence at St. Catherine Adult Correctional has been completed. Also, construction of two potable water tanks at Horizon Correctional Centre is 50 per cent complete.

The undertaking is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and will be implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

The project, which started in April 2018, is slated to end in March 2022.