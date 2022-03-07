Costly assault

A man was ordered to pay $180,000 in restitution to his former girlfriend when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, to answer to assault charges.

Court documents revealed that on March 22, 2021, 23-year-old Shalom Gordon physically assaulted his then girlfriend, Brittany Brown. He was later charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

It was also revealed in court that he was granted bail, but he was subsequently returned to custody when he threatened to kill the complainant's family.

However, in court on Thursday, Gordon accused Brown of cheating on him, which resulted in her being assaulted.

But Brown told Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole that they were in a relationship for three years and the reported incident was not the first time he had hit her.

“Do you want him to compensate you for the injuries?” Montague-Cole asked Brown.

“Yes, Ma'am,” she answered.

After much deliberation it was decided that part of Gordon's sentence will require him to pay Brown $180,000 in restitution. The other part of his sentence will be decided when he returns to court on April 21.

In response to the sentence, Montague-Cole said, “I am one judge that the payment of money is not the only solution for abuse cases.

“When I ask you what you want, the money is not the end-all. He is still to be sentenced. Money cannot erase what was done but it can go a long way,” the judge continued, speaking about the embarrassment Brown must have suffered.

Police Constable Oshane Thomas, who has been assisting Brown in the case, told the court that, “she is afraid of him.”

Observing the way in which the police officer meticulously recorded statements and supported the complainant, Montague-Cole commended him.

“How [is] this officer in terms of taking your statement and so on?” she asked Brown.

Brown answered, “Very good.”

“Constable Oshane Thomas, my confidence is renewed in the police,” Montague-Cole praised.

Turning to Gordon, she said, “Your name is Shalom, you know it means peace?”

Gordon answered in the affirmative, and she underscored the importance of being a peaceful citizen.