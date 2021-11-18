Could tax collections from 'sin' sector rise?

AS Government moves to reduce the level of donations made by companies in the tobacco and alcohol sector to health-related entities, it may also see an increase in tax revenues from the sources if these company can no longer offset donations against tax obligations.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) in mid-October, prohibited all agencies, officials or employees of the ministry from accepting donations, sponsorship, gifts, services or assistance in cash or kind from tobacco-or alcohol-producing companies or their subsidiaries with immediate effect.

The Government, it was noted, was working on an expansion of the policy to all other government entities, in satisfaction of World Health Organization (WHO) policies which aim to reduce advertising from alcohol and tobacco sectors.

Meris Haughton, chief corporate communications officer at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), pointed the Jamaica Observer to the agency's website which indicates that under Section 13(1)(q) of the Income Tax Act, any institution or organisation established and operated exclusively for charitable or educational purposes and is registered as a charity under the Charities Act is able to accept donations and provide a receipt which allows donors to claim the donation as a deduction.

However, the amount to be deducted must not exceed 1/20th of statutory income.

The TAJ specified, “For the purpose of ascertaining the chargeable income or statutory income, as the case may require, any person (individual, company or organisation) may deduct the amount of any donations (not exceeding one-twentieth of the statutory income) to any institution or organisation established and operated exclusively for charitable or educational purposes and approved by the minister responsible for finance under Section 13(1)(q) of the Income Tax Act.”

The Department of Cooperative and Friendly Societies (DCFS), in an update provided to the Business Observer, said that as at March 2021, the most recent period for which data are available, all charities had a balance of $43 billion in cash donations registered.

It therefore means that this represents amounts which local donors could have set off against their tax obligations.

In October, alcohol producer J Wray & Nephew disclosed a plan to donate $35 million in supplies to 12 local hospitals as a part of the COVID-19 support programme. The Business Observer reached out to J Wray & Nephew to ascertain if it had set off its donations against tax payables. However, no response has been obtained to date.

One chief financial officer from a large commercial entity with operations islandwide and in New York told the Business Observer that while hospitals are not registered as charities, a letter from the minister of health can permit all such donations to be set off against tax owed.

The Business Observer asked the TAJ for an update on total deductions claimed on the basis of charitable donations for the last two financial years. However no feedback was received.

Companies belonging to the 'sin' sector have been among the best performers since the onset of COVID. Local cigarette distribution company Carreras Limited earned $3.7 billion (net profit) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Meanwhile, SVL Limited, the gaming company, reported net profit of $2.42 billion at year-end December 2020.

Theoretically, both companies could have donated the equivalent of five per cent of tax obligations to charities, or organisations that give ministerial approval of donations for charitable purposes.