Council says order expected in May Pen this Christmas

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The Clarendon Municipal Corporation has ramped up efforts to take back its streets. The goal is to restore order to the town of May Pen ahead of the busy Christmas season. Over the past month, the enforcement team, headed by a new manager, who is working alongside members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), has managed to regain some semblance of order and ease congestion in the capital. As of this Sunday, even more measures will be put in place.

During Thursday's monthly sitting of the corporation, Mayor Winston Maragh, who is also councillor for the Rocky Point Division (Jamaica Labour Party), explained that a subcommittee is looking at the entire town to determine what changes can be made to improve the experience of all its users. He said traffic will be rerouted for a smoother flow and the details will be explained at length as soon as they are finalised.

Meanwhile the corporation's CEO Rowhan Blake, who provided clarity on the regulations that govern the clamping of vehicles — an activity that is now being used more frequently — said there are also plans to address complaints of vehicles being clamped in locations that have not been clearly marked as 'no parking' areas. He explained that, over time, the signs had been destroyed and/or removed by vendors.

“We will be repainting the 'no parking' areas and erecting signs starting this Sunday. The JCF and our team did a walk-through and looked at the areas. We are going to recommend additional areas that will be gazetted as no parking and permit parking locations,” said Blake.

Other changes expected as part of the overall traffic plan include engaging a wrecking service to quickly move clamped vehicles to the pound, changing some streets to accommodate only one-way traffic, and providing more parking spaces.

“There will be additional areas for street parking and permit parking in some areas. We have identified three properties and we are trying to have discussions with the owners to provide private parking spaces in the township to ease some of the pressures and create adequate parking for users of the town,” said the CEO.

The business community is already on board with the plan, Blake added.

“When we had a meeting with the business persons, they understood and agreed with what we are trying to achieve. So for businesses that have challenges with parking, we have asked them to write us seeking permission for permit parking and we will consult with the fire department and other agencies to see how best we can accommodate those,” he said.

There is also the need, Blake added, for transportation centres that can provide the public parking needed to ensure order on the streets of May Pen, Blake stressed.