Councillor appeals for cops' help after more bloodletting in Clarendon

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Councillor Winston Maragh (Jamaica Labour Party, Rocky Point Division) is asking the police to maintain a strong presence in that area following a flare-up of gun violence in the southern section of the parish. His call follows yet another murder in an area known as Wildman Town in Portland Cottage yesterday morning.

“These things don't happen when the police are in the area. The persons committing these crimes watch the police and wait till they move to another community then they strike. So I'm asking that the police and military strategise and come up with a plan to secure the space in an effort to stop the bloodletting,” Maragh said, pointing out that the health-care system is already overburdened with COVID-19 patients.

Thirty-nine year-old Negus Swaby, otherwise called “Shenks”, is the latest person to have died as a result of the ongoing violence in southern Clarendon. He was shot yesterday morning while at a relative's house.

According to the police report, loud explosions were heard shortly after Swaby opened the back door to the house sometime after 6:00 am. He ran back inside with his attackers chasing and shooting at him. The shooters then left the area on foot.

When the police arrived Swaby was found lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. He was confirmed dead at hospital.

Yesterday's incident — according to police reports — is a continuation of the terror that began on Sunday when Swaby was the intended target in the shooting death of his cousin Arvid Matthews.

Matthews was sitting in the yard with Swaby and another relative when a white car approached, a man got out and opened gunfire. When the police arrived they found Matthews with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police say their investigations have so far revealed that Swaby was involved in illicit activities including the flour-for-cocaine scam in southern Clarendon.