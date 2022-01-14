Councillor cites poor lighting as possible cause of fatal Trelawny crash

FALMOUTH, Trelawny – People's National Party's councillor for the Martha Brae Division Phillip Service is calling on central government to fund the installion of streetlights along the North Coast Highway in the parish.

His call comes in the wake of Wednesday night's two-vehicle accident which left two people dead and another two seriously injured on a section of the highway in Hague.

The deceased, both of Trelawny, have been identified as 51-year-old Aston Jarrett of Duncans district, and 34-year-old Kemar Livingston Sinclair of Hyde, Clarks Town.

Police reported that about 9:30 pm a Toyota Corolla motor car, driven by Jarrett, was heading towards Falmouth when it collided with a Toyota Fielder motor car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Jarrett and two passengers, including Sinclair, were rushed to the Falmouth Public General Hospital. Jarrett and Sinclair succumbed to their injuries while the other passenger was admitted in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also hospitalised.

Councillor Service, who offered his condolence to the families of the deceased, charged that poor visibility along the stretch of the road, due to the absence of streetlights, might have factored into the cause of the accident.

“The accident confirms a lot of things. Peope have to be more careful on the road, and there is an urgent need for lighting on this section of the corridor,” Service argued. “There are some hot spots on this section of the highway,” he added.

He recommended that Government source funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to finance the project to install streetlights along the Trelawny roadway.

“I am calling for the resources to be found to light the road from the Greenwood border of Trelawny and St James and Bengal at the Trelawny and St Ann border. It is absolutely important and well-needed,” he said.

The councillor revealed that he had recently got assistance to install three streetlights in his division, including one in the vicinity of Wednesday night's accident, but that it had been mowed down by a motorist.

“I have taken the initiative to get some assistance from Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to put streetlights at Greenside, Hague and Retreat Heights. The one at the front of Hague was damaged because of an accident. JPS has just reinstalled the pole and should install the light,” Service said.

“... So I am thankful for that, but the accident was very, very unfortunate and we have to encourage citizens to use the roads more carefully, but also we have to take all the proactive measures to ensure that the road is safe.”