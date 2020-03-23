COUNT US OUT: England withdraws from Tokyo Olympic

Great Britain has joined Australia and Canada in announcing they will not be competing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

This comes at a time when Jamaica Olympic Association is still awaiting information from the International Olympic Committee, which had initially said it would be making an announcement in four weeks’ time.

There has been growing pressure on the IOC to make a decision because of the coronavirus crisis that had crippled world sports.

The Olympic Games is set to begin on July 24 and ends on August 9.

Earlier, the USA Track and Field Association joined its swimming counterpart and called for a postponement of the Tokyo Games.

Meanwhile, World Athletics—track and field’s world governing body—is in discussions with the IOC to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which means they would have to postpone their flagship competition, World Championship until 2022.