Couple arrested in alleged payroll scam at HEART

Couple arrested in alleged payroll scam at HEARTMonday, September 13, 2021
|
THE Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting that it has arrested and charged three people, including a wife and husband, for alleged fraud related to activities at the Human Employment and Resource Training/National ServiceTraining Agency (HEART/NSTA Trust).
According to MOCA, Michael Anthony Tyrell and his wife Anna-Kay Tameka Tyrell were arrested at their Westphalia District, St Andrew, address in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 7. The third person, Tasha Bucknor, was arrested later the same day.
“The trio, along with others, have been accused of defrauding HEART of over $8 million,” MOCA alleged in a news release yesterday.
The MOCA release reports its public affairs officer, Detective Inspector Antoinette Morrison, as saying that a total of 33 irregular payments were unearthed during an audit exercise of the Payroll Department at HEART for the 2018 period.
“These payments, which amounted to a total of $8.1 million, were processed for fake part-time employees...” Morrison said.
“We are continuing our investigations to identify, arrest and charge others who were involved in the scheme,” said Morrison, “but in the meantime the Tyrells have both been charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud and money laundering while Bucknor was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to defraud.
“All three have been [scheduled] to appear in the St Andrew Parish Court on September 24, 2021.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy