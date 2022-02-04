Court now able to hear recordings of ex Klansman gangster turned witness

ALL the gadgets and data storage devices with recorded conversations between alleged gangsters are now properly before the court in the ongoing trial of 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang.

This after the Crown on Thursday managed to enter into evidence the last of three cellular phones with purported incriminating conversations between gangsters, along with three compact discs onto which the individual audio files from the phones were burnt, and a fourth compact disc which is a compilation of all the audio.

It is now expected that the recordings will be played for the court as the transcriptions (typed text of the conversations) had been blocked earlier in the trial due to objections raised by defence attorneys who argued that the Crown had failed to properly establish the chain of custody for the transcripts and as such its integrity was questionable.

Witness number one, a former gang member turned Crown witness, had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which had been given to him by police, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including alleged leader Andre “Blackman” Bryan.

The witness, who said he started working with the police undercover in 2018 while Bryan was incarcerated to help dismantle the gang, had told the court that the third handset was given to him by a member of the gang on Bryan's orders. He said he downloaded a call recording app to automatically tape multiple cellphone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.

On Thursday a cyber incident response specialist, taking the stand for the first time in the trial, testified that in 2019 he conducted digital forensic examination on the three handsets — a black Alcatel, a black Vonino XY10Z, and a grey Samsung — which are key to the matter and that he produced a report following the examination of the gadgets. The expert witness further identified the three cellular phones and the compact discs to which he had downloaded the audio files held on the phones. He also identified for the court the fourth and final compact disc, which was a compilation of all the audio files. All the items were successfully tendered and admitted into evidence Thursday.

The expert witness, under questioning from the prosecutor marshalling the evidence, maintained that based on the process and the application used in extracting the information from the devices, it was impossible for him or anyone else to tamper with the information or alter it in any way.

“The data that I burnt to the disc was an exact copy of the audio files I extracted…no changes were made to the data. The data on the disc is an exact copy and cannot be changed in any way unless the disc is damaged, thereby making the disc unreadable,” the expert witness maintained in respect of each device and the accompanying disc.

He is expected to retake the stand on Monday when the trial resumes before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Division of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.