Court overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction, actor to be released from prison

Court overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction, actor to be released from prisonWednesday, June 30, 2021
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 30) overturned American actor Bill Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction.
Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told US media that he will be picking up the actor from prison within hours.
The reversal of the actor’s conviction comes after Cosby served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.
83-year-old Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.
