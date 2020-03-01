Court transcripts will be delivered within days —justice minister

Court transcripts will be delivered within days —justice ministerSunday, March 01, 2020
Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck says by
the end of the year the court system will be equipped with technology for the
delivery of transcripts within days.
Delivering the keynote address at the National Conference on Technology in the Justice System, at the AC Hotel in St. Andrew, Chuck said the audiovisual system will also be in all the courts.
“This technology will make it possible for cases not only to be finished quickly but also when a transcript is needed, or when an appeal is to be heard, it can be done in weeks rather than years,” Chuck said.
The three-day conference, which ends on Sunday (March 1), is seeking to chart the development of a strategic framework for the digitalisation of Jamaica’s justice system, by addressing a number of themes – ‘Justice in the Digital Economy’, ‘Technology in the Courts and Justice Sector’, and ‘Technology and Alternative Dispute Resolution Services’. The Minister noted that an improved audiovisual system will be unveiled soon. It will be sponsored by the European Union (EU), which will enable members of the public, where appropriate, to view court sessions via live stream.
