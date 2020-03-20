Courts closed as coronavirus fears deepen

The Court Administration Division has announced that court sittings and hearings will be suspended until April 20, 2020, except for matters deemed by judges to be fit for hearing during this period.

New dates will be assigned and those dates will be communicated through the media.

Domestic violence, maintenance, matters and breaches of the Quarantine Act and cases involving children will be treated as emergency matters, the Court Administration Division said.

Persons on bail will have their bail extended until their next court date, and guilty pleas are to be facilitated.

With immediate effect, traffic court matters for trial are also to be adjourned as well as night court hearings. Adjournments also apply to drug treatment courts, family services, counseling matters, family services and declaration of paternity and custody matters.