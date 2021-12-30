Courts Optical to provide 200 pairs of glasses to students

COURTS Optical Jamaica is set to gift 200 students with full sets of glasses to improve their general learning experience.

The initiative dubbed Brighter View, now in its third year, has so far benefited over 700 students from schools across the island. Brighter View conducts free eye testing on students from local primary, secondary and tertiary schools and provides full set glasses to recipients.

“Brighter View is a charity outreach initiative through which we have been able to positively impact the lives of several students. In previous years we would have contacted the schools to identify students that they believe would benefit from the initiative, those that are obviously in need of vision care but would not be able to afford it under normal circumstances. The schools would nominate the students after which we would invite them into our branches to be screened and fitted for glasses,” said Danikee Knight, brand manager, Courts Optical.

Courts Optical said this year it opened the initiative to an islandwide call for applications. Persons may visit any of the 11 branches to apply or online at Courtsoptical.com, as well as on Facebook at Courts Optical Jamaica and on Instagram @Courtsopticaljamaica.

“This year with physical classes being limited, we decided to extend the initiative and open it up to the public. Printed applications will also be available in store,” said Knight.

“The onset of the pandemic has made already difficult situations even more so and as we take steps toward recovery; we want to ensure we are doing our part. Students are heavily engaged via online classes and so now, more than ever they are exposed to blue light from using their technology devices. Now, more than ever we have to ensure that students receive proper eyecare,” said Knight.

The Brighter View initiative will be launched on January 3, 2022. Applications close on January 16, 2022.