COVID-19 cases increasing in St Catherine, Jamaica records six deaths

St Catherine

seems to be a trouble spot in Jamaica, as the parish has recorded 55 of the 196

new COVID-19 cases and two of the six deaths linked to the virus.

On Friday, the parish recorded 55 new cases, bringing its total to 1,725. Two elderly females also died in the parish. They were 73 and 75 years old.

Meanwhile, Jamaicaâ€™s new 196 cases bring the tally to 7,559. The youngest patient is a one-month-old child while the oldest person to get the virus is 96 years old.

There were 36 new cases in St James followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 33. With 4,179 active cases, 138 people are now hospitalised with 27 moderately ill and 17 in critical condition.

The four other fatalities recorded on Friday were a 46-year-old female from St James; a 66-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 54-year-old female from Clarendon; and a 68-year-old male from Manchester. It is said that three of the six cases were previously under investigation.

There is now one death that is being probed.

The country also recorded 40 recoveries, bringing the total to 3,142.