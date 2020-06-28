COVID-19 cases top 10 million, deaths approach 500,000

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have surpassed 10 million worldwide, increasing by more than two million in the past two weeks.

Deaths related to the virus could also reach the half million mark sometime today, June 28.

The virus took four months after first surfacing in Wuhan, China in December to infect one million people. At its current rate, one million people are infected with the coronavirus each week, spurred by increasing cases in the Americas where cases continue to soar in countries like Brazil and the United States.

Professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, Ali Mokdad, said COVID-19 will be as dangerous as the 1918 Spanish flu in many ways, warning “We haven’t seen the end of COVID-19, and we haven’t seen the full scope of it yet, either.”

At the time of publishing, there are 499,307 deaths related to the virus, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

Infections and deaths continue to be led by the US which has 2.5 million and 125,539 respectively, far more than any other country.

The countries with the next highest number of infections are Brazil (1.3 million), Russia (633,542), India (528,859) and the United Kingdom (311,739).

Meanwhile, the nations with the next highest number of recorded deaths are Brazil (57,070), the United Kingdom (43,598), Italy (34,716) and France (29,781).