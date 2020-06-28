COVID-19 cases top 10 million, deaths approach 500,000

COVID-19 cases top 10 million, deaths approach 500,000Sunday, June 28, 2020
|
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have surpassed 10 million worldwide, increasing by more than two million in the past two weeks.
Deaths related to the virus could also reach the half million mark sometime today, June 28.
The virus took four months after first surfacing in Wuhan, China in December to infect one million people. At its current rate, one million people are infected with the coronavirus each week, spurred by increasing cases in the Americas where cases continue to soar in countries like Brazil and the United States.
Professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, Ali Mokdad, said COVID-19 will be as dangerous as the 1918 Spanish flu in many ways, warning “We haven’t seen the end of COVID-19, and we haven’t seen the full scope of it yet, either.”
At the time of publishing, there are 499,307 deaths related to the virus, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
Infections and deaths continue to be led by the US which has 2.5 million and 125,539 respectively, far more than any other country.
The countries with the next highest number of infections are Brazil (1.3 million), Russia (633,542), India (528,859) and the United Kingdom (311,739).
Meanwhile, the nations with the next highest number of recorded deaths are Brazil (57,070), the United Kingdom (43,598), Italy (34,716) and France (29,781).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy