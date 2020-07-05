COVID-19 cases top 200,000 for new daily record

More than

200,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported yesterday, July 4, the

highest ever for a 24-hour period.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there were 212,326 new COVID-19 cases for the 24-hour period ended early Saturday, the first time the infection figure crossed 200,000.

An increase in cases in the Americas pushed the new record in a week that saw cases top 163,000 every day.

The WHO said the US and Brazil account for just over 60 per cent of all new cases, followed by Southeast Asia which has 12 per cent of daily infections. The US and Brazil, which have had the most infections and deaths since the virus was first identified some 7 months ago, account for almost a half of new cases globally.

There are approximately 11.3 million cases of the COVID-19 globally, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.