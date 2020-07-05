COVID-19 cases top 200,000 for new daily record

COVID-19 cases top 200,000 for new daily recordSunday, July 05, 2020
|
More than
200,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported yesterday, July 4, the
highest ever for a 24-hour period.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says there were 212,326 new COVID-19 cases for the 24-hour period ended early Saturday, the first time the infection figure crossed 200,000.
An increase in cases in the Americas pushed the new record in a week that saw cases top 163,000 every day.
The WHO said the US and Brazil account for just over 60 per cent of all new cases, followed by Southeast Asia which has 12 per cent of daily infections. The US and Brazil, which have had the most infections and deaths since the virus was first identified some 7 months ago, account for almost a half of new cases globally.
There are approximately 11.3 million cases of the COVID-19 globally, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy