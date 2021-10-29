COVID-19 death toll hits 100 but restrictions to be eased

HAMILTON, Bermuda, (CMC) — Bermuda's deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic have hit the grim milestone of 100 with two more fatalities linked to the disease, but active cases have fallen to double figures and some restrictions are to be eased next week, health officials said.

Health Minister Kim Wilson on Wednesday night announced 12 new cases out of the latest batch of 3,450 test results.

Active cases fell from 127 on Monday to 99 — back to the numbers seen in early August before surging to a peak of 1,612 last month. People in hospital for the virus remain at 21, with six in intensive care.

Although the island's deaths from the pandemic have now reached 100, health officials announced further cuts to restrictions.

The island's night-time curfew is to be lifted from 6:00 am on Monday as the fourth outbreak of the pandemic eases.

Group sizes will move from a maximum of 20 people to 30, and a seating limit of 10 people to a table will be lifted for bars, clubs and restaurants, also on Monday.

The loosening of group size restrictions will affect weddings, funerals and domestic partnerships' ceremonies, as well as wakes, receptions and recreational boats, which are limited to 30 people.

Wilson underscored the importance of vaccination as the United States prepares to ban nearly all unvaccinated air travellers from entering the country from November 8.

“This has serious implications for our unvaccinated citizens who wish to travel to the US or who may have to travel there for medical reasons,” said Wilson.

Two of the new positive cases of COVID-19 came from overseas, and the rest are classed as either local transmissions or are under investigation.

Wilson said 68.1 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, but in residents over the age of 65 the number is 83.8 per cent. Booster shots have already been given to 2,000 residents.

In all, Bermuda has recorded a total of 5,637 cases of the virus since March of last year.