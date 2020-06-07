COVID-19 deaths surpass 400,000; cases approach 7 million

Global coronavirus

(COVID-19) deaths surpassed 400,000 today, June 7, as total infections climb

towards seven million.

The virus threat marks the dreaded milestone as yet another nation, Saudi Arabia, confirms 100,000 total infections.

Saudi Arabia becomes the 15th country to cross the infection mark, which continues to be led by the United States with 1.92 million cases. Brazil has the second most infections at 672,846 followed by Russia (467,073), the United Kingdom (286,295) and India which rounds out the top five with 248,228 cases.

There are 6.9 million total confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally.

The United States also leads the total number of confirmed deaths with 109,802. The United Kingdom follows with 40,548 fatalities, Brazil (35,930), Italy (33,846) and France (29,145).

Statistics are provided by the John Hopkins Universityâ€™s virus tracker, last updated at 8:33 a.m. today, June 7.