COVID-19 fear dashes Christmas hopes for Manchester residents

Jamaicans were no doubt hoping that this Christmas would be more festive than last year's celebrations that were subdued. Instead, many are opting to stay home and quietly observe the period.

For Manchester residents, the economic fallout from COVID-19 lingers, forcing them to scale down their celebrations. Some, however, plan to spend time with loved ones and give back to others as Jamaica observes its second Christmas season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the expressions of those with whom the Jamaica Observer spoke on Wednesday.

Ann-Marie Davis, 44 years old: I think this one will be much better than last year. I will be spending time with my family because we didn't get that chance last year.

Marie Newman: This Christmas will be much better because we have a little bit more freedom. I wasn't planning on going anywhere because I am still a little afraid of COVID-19 but it will be more exciting.

Cynthia Bennett, 47 years old: Mi nuh have nuh nice plans more than fi stay in and watch Christmas show, cook, and enjoy myself with my children. This Christmas better because last year everybody well fraid a the COVID thing.

Campbell, 44 years old: Anything fi happen will happen; mi just nah plan 'cause mi give up. The time not as nice like before. Mi just waan know seh mi nuh sick or hungry.

Wayne Williams, 38 years old: Just a go try give people weh mi can give them and put a smile pon them face. That's my plan for Christmas; mi just want people fi happy despite COVID-19. Mi work hard and when it come to the end of the year mi share some a weh mi mek because I think God blessed me so that I could share.

Peter Shields, 52 years old: Mi a go try buy one new pants or one new shoes 'cause right ya now the world come een like it inna recession.

Martin McLean, 33: Christmas a fi likkle pickney, mi nuh really think 'bout it. This year a go likkle better still. Mi like how the curfew stay ya now.

Oswald Ellis: It poor on my side because I am a sickly man. I don't have any plans.

Calvin Pusey, 80: Christmas nuh really nice, it stay like last year and mi nah really go nuh weh.

— Brittny Hutchinson