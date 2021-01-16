COVID-19 found in ice cream in China

Ice-cream has tested positive for coronavirus in China.

Three samples of locally produced ice-cream were found to be contaminated in the Tianjin municipality, in the northeast of the country. Now health authorities are scrambling to trace people who are at risk of getting infected from consuming the product.

Some 4,836 boxes have been identified as contaminated by the Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, of which 2,089 have now been sealed in storage.

And 1,812 more were dispatched to other provinces and another 935 entered the local market but thankfully only 65 were sold, according to China Daily.

Now health officials want those people who purchase the ice-cream to record their movements so that possible infection can be tracked.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist based at the University of Leeds, said the ice-cream’s positive test likely derived from human contact and was a “one-off”.

He told Sky News that the infection of the ice-cream was a result of hygiene issues at the production plant.

“That the ice cream is made with fat and is stored at cold temperatures would make it easy for the virus to have survived,” he said.