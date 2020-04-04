COVID-19 further wrecks CONCACAF calendar

The coronavirus pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the Caribbean football calendar, with organisers forced to postpone next May’s final stage of the Caribbean Club Championship along with the 2021 Gold Cup qualifiers set for June.

In a statement Friday, continental governing body, CONCACAF, also announced it was also postponing the Nations League finals also carded for June in Texas.

“Given the ongoing public health situation, and following consultation with FIFA regarding the international football calendar, we have made the decision to suspend the CONCACAF Nations League Finals, which was scheduled for June 4-7, 2020 in the Houston and Dallas areas,” CONCACAF said.

“The event, which includes the Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and USA men’s national teams, will be rescheduled to take place at a later date in venues to be determined.