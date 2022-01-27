PHOTO: COVID-19 home testing kits for students

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (left), and (from second left) regional director of the ministry's Region Seven, Barrington Richardson; acting regional director for Region Two, Yashieka Blackwood-Grant; and director for Region Five, Ottis Brown, view COVID-19 home testing kits at a handover ceremony held at the ministry's Heroes' Circle offices on Tuesday. (Photo: JIS)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login