COVID-19: Hope rises in Italy, Spain

COVID-19: Hope rises in Italy, SpainSunday, April 05, 2020
Italy and Spain—the two countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus—on Sunday reported encouraging signs in their fight against the deadly pandemic sweeping the globe.
Italy reported its lowest daily death toll in two weeks, in a possible sign the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II.
In Spain, officials said the number of fatalities had fallen for the third straight day.
The rapid march of the virus has claimed over 65,000 lives in just three months and left about half the planet confined to their homes, and plunging the global economy into recession.
With over 1.2 million people confirmed to be infected, the virus is also putting massive pressure on healthcare services, with both rich and poor nations struggling to find enough staff and equipment.
