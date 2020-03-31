COVID-19 kills 865 in the US over 24-hour period

COVID-19 kills 865 in the US over 24-hour periodTuesday, March 31, 2020
|
The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in a 24-hour period, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday (March 30) to 3,873 at 8:30pm EST on Tuesday (March 31).
The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China.
