COVID-19 kills 865 in the US over 24-hour period

The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in a 24-hour period, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday (March 30) to 3,873 at 8:30pm EST on Tuesday (March 31).

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China.