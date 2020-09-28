COVID-19 kills one million people in less than a year

In a matter

of months, COVID-19 has killed more than one million people worldwide.

This unfortunate number was reached on Sunday.

The disease had claimed 1,000,009 lives by Sunday, according to an AFP tally using official sources. More than 33 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally.

Most of the fatalities have occurred in the United States, which has recorded more than 209,000 deaths. Brazil follows with more than 145,000 deaths while in excess of 95,000 have died in India.

Interestingly, the statistics are showing that China has had less than 5,000 deaths although the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Meanwhile, many countries are still on complete or partial lockdown with citizens being encouraged to wear face masks, sanitise their hands and practise social distancing to limit the spread of the virus. Â