COVID-19 kills one million people in less than a year

COVID-19 kills one million people in less than a yearMonday, September 28, 2020
|
In a matter
of months, COVID-19 has killed more than one million people worldwide.
This unfortunate number was reached on Sunday.
The disease had claimed 1,000,009 lives by Sunday, according to an AFP tally using official sources. More than 33 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally.
Most of the fatalities have occurred in the United States, which has recorded more than 209,000 deaths. Brazil follows with more than 145,000 deaths while in excess of 95,000 have died in India.
Interestingly, the statistics are showing that China has had less than 5,000 deaths although the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
Meanwhile, many countries are still on complete or partial lockdown with citizens being encouraged to wear face masks, sanitise their hands and practise social distancing to limit the spread of the virus. Â
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy