COVID-19 mobile testing units to roll out Friday

The country’s mobile testing mechanism will start rolling out on Friday (April 3) as the Ministry of Health and Wellness ramps up testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the announcement during a digital press conference on Wednesday (April 1).

“The ministry will be, essentially, engaging mobile units, which will be rebranded to indicate their purpose. Those units will be deployed in parishes across the country and we’re going to begin in the South East Regional Health Authority (SEHRA) and the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA),” he said.

Dr. Tufton noted that a protocol is in place to facilitate testing.

“Persons who have a desire to be tested will be subjected to that protocol in terms of an assessment done or triage as would be done in our accident and emergency context. If they meet the specific requirements or criteria, then the samples would be collected by those units and test administered and they will be contacted and given appropriate guidance and counselling,” he outlined.