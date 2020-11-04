COVID-19 numbers going down in The Bahamas

Health

Minister Renward Wells has expressed satisfaction with the rapid decline in

COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas, which he said is due to the government’s action and the diligent and hard work of the

healthcare sector, as well as the adherence of protocols by Bahamians.

“We note that there has been a reduction in the average number of cases from approximately 90 cases per day down to 45 cases per day over the past week,” Wells said in a statement.

“Over the past two days, we have recorded 21 and 24 cases per day respectively. It is noted that this reduction is by no means a result of a decrease in the number of tests performed,” he said, adding that the National Testing Protocol has not changed.

He continued: “Our experience has been that predominantly those who are symptomatic present for testing. Contacts of positive cases are tested only if they become symptomatic.”

Wells said that at the height of the second wave of the virus, the Hubert Minnis government took “direct and decisive action”, including curfews.

He said the positivity rate over the past two weeks has declined from 32 to 12 per cent and that a higher percentage suggests a higher transmission of the virus.

“Hence, a lower percentage suggests that the rate of transmission has been reduced by one third. The WHO (World Health Organisation) recommends that the positivity rate remains below five per cent. All indicators being monitored by the Ministry of Health point to success in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Wells said that the Ministry of Health has engaged more than 111 contract tracers, up from 31 at the start of October.

In addition, he said hospitalisations among persons testing positive for COVID-19 have reduced dramatically and that as of Sunday, 85 persons with COVID-19 were hospitalised across the archipelago – down from the high of 122 on October 22.

The Bahamas has recorded 6,735 positive cases of the virus with 4,493 being active. It has recorded 146 deaths.