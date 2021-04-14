COVID-19 patient found hanging on hospital ward in St Lucia

Health officials in St Lucia have launched an investigation, after a man, who was admitted to the Victoria Hospital on Monday (April 12), was found hanging.

St. Lucian health officials report that the 54-year-old man arrived at the facility on Monday and was last seen alive early Wednesday morning between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

In a statement on the matter, Medical Director at Victoria Hospital, Dr. Alisha Eugene-Forde, revealed that the man had been discovered deceased between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

“Today on the 14 of April, we found the body of a male patient hanging within one of the wards at the respiratory hospital. This 54-year-old patient was admitted April 12 at around 9:00 a.m. and we last saw him alive around 3:00 a.m./ 3:30 a.m,” Eugene –Forde said.

“We are working with our clinical team as well as the police and the family members to find out what exactly happened. We want the public to know that we continue to work together to ensure that patients that come to the hospital receive the best care that we have available,” Eugene Forde added.

At the beginning of the pandemic the Victoria Hospital was converted into a respiratory facility for COVID-19 positive and suspected cases.