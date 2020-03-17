COVID-19 preparedness boosted in central Jamaica

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) is boosting its capacity to respond and manage the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), in the southern end of the island.

The SRHA, which administrates public healthcare in the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, has been training its staff members in the clinical and surveillance management of COVID-19 and the use of personal protective gears.

Regional Director for the SRHA, Michael Bent noted the SRHA has a staff complement of 3,200 workers and has trained more than 2000 workers at the primary and secondary levels, so far.

“The training which began from January 2020, has trained staff members in almost all categories, which would include our doctors, nurses, porters, drivers, lab technicians and even our administrative staff, which we want to be aware as well,” Bent explained.

He is also encouraging persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include, cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and difficulty breathing to get in touch with the Ministry of Health and Wellness before visiting the health centres or hospitals.

The numbers are: 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683)/ 888-754-7792/ 876-542-5998/ 876-542-6007/ 876-542-6006, while the email addresses are: covid19@moh.gov.jm and jacovid19facts@gmail.com.