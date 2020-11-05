COVID-19 pulls plug on New Year’s Eve fireworks events

COVID-19 pulls plug on New Year’s Eve fireworks eventsThursday, November 05, 2020
|
COVID-19 has
already put a damper on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jamaica, as the Urban
Development Corporation (UDC) says there will be no fireworks events this time
around.
Each year the UDC stages two events – Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks on the Bay – but the plugs have been pulled on the events that have pulled thousands of people to the Waterfront in Kingston and the Ocho Rios Bay Beach in St Ann.
The government has been pushing protocols like physical distancing and frequent hand sanitising to curb the spread of COVID-19.
And in keeping with restrictions on public gatherings and events, the UDC said it would not be feasible to stage the shows that have become a staple for many families to ring in the new year.
