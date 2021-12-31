COVID-19 self-test kits to be available commercially, once approved

ROSE HALL, St James — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the Government intends to make COVID-19 self-test kits available commercially, once importation approval is obtained.

“These kits, once approval is granted to be imported, are not going to be distributed by any specialised entity. Indeed, we can and hope that these kits will be available in the marketplace, widely distributed through pharmacies and other distribution outlets so that they can be purchased over the counter for usage,” he said.

The minister noted that the kits must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO) and that people who use them should do so correctly. He noted that the ministry intends to embark on a public education drive to assist in the provision of information around usage to ensure that people get the best results from the kits.

He noted that, if not used correctly, false readings can be obtained.

The minister was addressing a ceremony at which 500 COVID-19 home-testing kits were handed over to the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) at Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James yesterday.

Before Tufton's presentation, JHTA President Clifton Reader stated that there is a need for the kits to be made available commercially.

“It is very important that this kit is made available, and I am sure that it will be through the commercial system so that we can keep them at home. So, again, before we go to work, if we are displaying symptoms and don't feel good, test yourself,” stated Reader.

Dr Tufton said the Government intends to purchase 40,000 more kits in the first instance and distribute them to a range of critical sectors, starting with the tourism sector. This will cost approximately $56 million, he said, noting that another tranche will follow.

The kits have been given emergency authorisation for primarily personal screening that will allow for individuals to assess themselves, their families, or co-workers.

This will allow people to decide whether they need to see a doctor for further assessment, whether they should self-isolate, or whether they should advise others with whom they may have come in close contact and who they have exposed to take precautions.