COVID-19 telethon raises more than $50M so far—Grange

Over J$50 million was raised through the virtual ‘Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand’ held over the weekend to provide Jamaica’s frontline workers with the necessary equipment to battle COVID-19.

The six-hour telethon—put on by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport—was held on Sunday and broadcast online.

“I wish to thank all who came together with hands, hearts and pockets to make the Together We Stand COVID-19 Telethon a reality. It was a fantastic show of generosity and the strength of the human spirit,” Minister Olivia Grange said. “Thanks to their kind donations we are now able to contribute over J$50 million towards procuring the personal protective equipment for our frontline workers.”

Minister Grange also expressed gratitude and appreciation for all the artistes, celebrities, and members of the production team “who worked day and night to put the telethon together in just over a week’s time”.

“We are rotating the telethon for the European and Asian time zones to continue to raise funds. We hope that our Reggae music will bring inspiration and hope to those regions as well,” Grange said.

To make a donation online, visit www.jatogetherwestand.com or www.mypaymaster.com. To donate by telephone, call 888-729-2455 (toll-free), 876-960-9635, 1-866-228-8393 (toll-free from Jamaica, the United States or Canada) or +44 0808 189 6147 (toll-free from UK and Europe); or WhatsApp 876-550-1754. Cash donations are accepted at any Paymaster location in Jamaica or any branch of Citibank to account number 9250709218 (outside of Jamaica).