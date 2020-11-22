COVID-19 vaccine will cost the same as flu shot — Moderna

COVID-19 vaccine will cost the same as flu shot — ModernaSunday, November 22, 2020
|
Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine will cost about the same as a flu shot.
Moderna, one of two companies to have a vaccine in the final stages of development, said it will charge governments between US$25 and US$37 per dose of its vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered. That according to the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel.
“Our vaccine, therefore, costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50,” Bancel said.
The company recently said its vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the coronavirus based on preliminary data from its late-stage clinical trial. It’s announcement came after competitor Pfizer said its vaccine candidate also had an efficacy rate greater than 90 per cent.
