COVID-19 variant detected in Cayman

The Cayman Islands on Tuesday (January 26) announced that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the island.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, confirmed the news, detailing that the variant was detected in three samples that were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad. Previously Lee had told the press the country was unable to say if the British variant was present due to the lack of testing capabilities. The three samples with the British variant came from travellers from the United Kingdom and Barbados. Lee noted it was not surprising that the new strain was detected there and urged residents to follow COVID-19 protocols. “It is not surprising that we now have confirmation of this variant in the Cayman Islands as we know it to be virulent and widespread. However, our strict adherence to quarantine protocols in the Cayman Islands is keeping the threat of COVID-19 at bay. I encourage everyone dealing with travellers to remain vigilant and adhere to infection prevention and control strategies at all times,” he said in an audio statement.