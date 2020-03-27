COVID-19 Watch: Anguilla joins infected list; Caribbean islands close in on 1,100 cases

COVID-19 Watch: Anguilla joins infected list; Caribbean islands close in on 1,100 casesFriday, March 27, 2020
|
British territory Anguilla confirmed its
first two cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as islands across the
Caribbean grapple with the growing spread of the disease.
As at 1:07 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) Friday (March 27), respective health departments have confirmed a total of 1,091 cases, with the Dominican Republic accounting for nearly half of all patients infected in the Caribbean.
Closed cases, however, have also increased to 40, made up of 21 deaths and 19 recoveries.
See BUZZ’s latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the Caribbean breakdown below:
Dominican Republic: No new cases; 488 confirmed. Ten patients have died.
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 84 confirmed. One patient has died.
Martinique: 15 new cases; 81 confirmed. One patient has died.
Cuba: No new cases; 67 confirmed. Two patients have died.
Trinidad and Tobago: No new cases; 65 cases. One patient has died.
Puerto Rico: No new cases; 64 confirmed. Two patients have died.
French Guiana: No new cases; 30 confirmed.
Aruba: Nine new cases; 28 confirmed.
Jamaica: No new cases; 26 confirmed. One patient has died.
Barbados: Six new cases; 24 confirmed.
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 17 confirmed.
Bermuda: Eight new cases; 15 confirmed.
Dominica: No new cases; 11 confirmed.
St Martin: No new cases; 11 confirmed.
The Bahamas: No new cases; nine confirmed.
Cayman Islands: No new cases; eight confirmed. One patient has died.
Suriname: No new cases; eight confirmed.
Haiti: No new cases; eight confirmed.
Curaçao: No new cases; seven confirmed.
Grenada: No new cases; seven confirmed.
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; seven confirmed.
Guyana: No new cases; five confirmed. One patient has died.
Saint-Barthélemy: No new cases; three confirmed.
Sint Maarten: No new cases; three confirmed.
St Lucia: No new cases; three confirmed.
Anguilla: Two new cases confirmed.
Turks and Caicos Islands: One new case; two confirmed.
Monserrat: One new case; two confirmed.
Belize: No new cases; two confirmed.
British Virgin Islands: No new cases; two confirmed.
St Kitts and Nevis: No new cases; two confirmed.
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; one confirmed.
