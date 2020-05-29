COVID-19 Watch: Aruba now among Caribbean’s ‘coronavirus-free’ club

With its last patient recovery, Dutch-governed Aruba has become

the tenth Caribbean territory to report zero active cases of the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19).

For the third time in as many weeks, closed and active cases find themselves on near-equal footing as regional health authorities press ahead to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

As at 1:16 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, May 29, some 24,762 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the Caribbean.

Of that regional caseload, 13,114 cases have been closed as a result of patients dying from coronavirus-related complications (846 deaths to date) or overcoming the illness completely (12,268 recoveries, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico).

The other nine ‘coronavirus-free’ territories in the Caribbean are namely: Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

See the latest situational analysis on COVID-19 in the Caribbean below:

Dominican Republic: 345 new cases; 16,068 confirmed. 485 patients have died. (8,952 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 161 new cases; 3,647 confirmed. 132 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 22 new cases; 2,005 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,760 recoveries)

Haiti: 123 new cases; 1,443 confirmed. 35 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: No new cases; 569 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (284 recoveries)

French Guiana: 27 new cases; 436 confirmed. One patient has died. (161 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)

Guyana: 11 new cases; 150 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (67 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: No new cases; 140 confirmed. One patient has died. (67 recoveries)

Bermuda: One new case; 140 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (92 recoveries)

The Bahamas: One new case; 101 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 25 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

Curaçao: No new cases; 18 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Countries without active cases

Aruba: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)