COVID-19 Watch: Aruba now among Caribbean’s ‘coronavirus-free’ club

COVID-19 Watch: Aruba now among Caribbean’s ‘coronavirus-free’ clubFriday, May 29, 2020
|
With its last patient recovery, Dutch-governed Aruba has become
the tenth Caribbean territory to report zero active cases of the novel
coronavirus (COVID-19).
For the third time in as many weeks, closed and active cases find themselves on near-equal footing as regional health authorities press ahead to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
As at 1:16 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Friday, May 29, some 24,762 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the Caribbean.
Of that regional caseload, 13,114 cases have been closed as a result of patients dying from coronavirus-related complications (846 deaths to date) or overcoming the illness completely (12,268 recoveries, barring insufficient data from Puerto Rico).
The other nine ‘coronavirus-free’ territories in the Caribbean are namely: Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.
See the latest situational analysis on COVID-19 in the Caribbean below:
Dominican Republic: 345 new cases; 16,068 confirmed. 485 patients have died. (8,952 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 161 new cases; 3,647 confirmed. 132 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Cuba: 22 new cases; 2,005 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,760 recoveries)
Haiti: 123 new cases; 1,443 confirmed. 35 patients have died. (22 recoveries)
Jamaica: No new cases; 569 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (284 recoveries)
French Guiana: 27 new cases; 436 confirmed. One patient has died. (161 recoveries)
Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)
Guyana: 11 new cases; 150 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (67 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: No new cases; 140 confirmed. One patient has died. (67 recoveries)
Bermuda: One new case; 140 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (92 recoveries)
The Bahamas: One new case; 101 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)
Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (76 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)
St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 25 confirmed. (14 recoveries)
Grenada: No new cases; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)
Curaçao: No new cases; 18 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)
Suriname: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)
Countries without active cases
Aruba: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 101 confirmed cases, three patients died)
British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)
Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)
St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)
Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)
Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)
St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)
Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)
Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy