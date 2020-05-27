COVID-19 Watch: British Virgin Islands now ‘coronavirus-free’; Caribbean infections pass 24,000

The British Virgin Islands, with the safe

discharge of their last patient, has become the ninth Caribbean territory to

bring active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to zero.

What’s more, while 11 states have confirmed new COVID-19 cases, respective health departments in 12 countries have not.

As at 1:00 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Wednesday, May 27, a combined total of 24,254 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

Of that caseload, 11,773 patients have completely recovered from the disease, while another 824 have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications.

The Caribbean’s other eight ‘coronavirus-free’ members are namely Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.

Dominican Republic: 191 new cases; 15,264 confirmed. 468 patients have died. (8,534 patients have recovered)

Puerto Rico: 73 new cases; 3,324 confirmed. 129 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)

Cuba: 11 new cases; 1,974 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,724 recoveries)

Haiti: 111 new cases; 1,174 confirmed. 33 patients have died. (22 recoveries)

Jamaica: Eight new cases; 564 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (267 recoveries)

French Guiana: 31 new cases; 384 confirmed. One patient has died. (146 recoveries)

Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Guadeloupe: No new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)

Guyana: Two new cases; 139 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (62 recoveries)

Bermuda: Six new cases; 139 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (91 recoveries)

Cayman Islands: Two new cases; 137 confirmed. One patient has died. (63 recoveries)

Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)

The Bahamas: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)

Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (71 recoveries)

Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)

US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)

St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)

Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)

Grenada: One new case; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)

St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (14 recoveries)

Curaçao: One new case; 18 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)

Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)

Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)

British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)

Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)

St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)

Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)

Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)

St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)

Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)

Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)

Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)