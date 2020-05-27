COVID-19 Watch: British Virgin Islands now ‘coronavirus-free’; Caribbean infections pass 24,000

COVID-19 Watch: British Virgin Islands now ‘coronavirus-free’; Caribbean infections pass 24,000Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|
The British Virgin Islands, with the safe
discharge of their last patient, has become the ninth Caribbean territory to
bring active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to zero.
What’s more, while 11 states have confirmed new COVID-19 cases, respective health departments in 12 countries have not.
As at 1:00 pm Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT) on Wednesday, May 27, a combined total of 24,254 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.
Of that caseload, 11,773 patients have completely recovered from the disease, while another 824 have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications.
The Caribbean’s other eight ‘coronavirus-free’ members are namely Trinidad, St Kitts, Dominica, Monserrat, Anguilla, Belize, St Lucia, and Saint-Barthélemy.
Dominican Republic: 191 new cases; 15,264 confirmed. 468 patients have died. (8,534 patients have recovered)
Puerto Rico: 73 new cases; 3,324 confirmed. 129 patients have died. (*No information available on recoveries)
Cuba: 11 new cases; 1,974 confirmed. 82 patients have died. (1,724 recoveries)
Haiti: 111 new cases; 1,174 confirmed. 33 patients have died. (22 recoveries)
Jamaica: Eight new cases; 564 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (267 recoveries)
French Guiana: 31 new cases; 384 confirmed. One patient has died. (146 recoveries)
Martinique: No new cases; 197 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (91 recoveries)
Guadeloupe: No new cases; 161 confirmed. 14 patients have died. (115 recoveries)
Guyana: Two new cases; 139 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (62 recoveries)
Bermuda: Six new cases; 139 confirmed. Nine patients have died. (91 recoveries)
Cayman Islands: Two new cases; 137 confirmed. One patient has died. (63 recoveries)
Aruba: No new cases; 101 confirmed. Three patients have died. (95 recoveries)
The Bahamas: No new cases; 100 confirmed. 11 patients have died. (46 recoveries)
Barbados: No new cases; 92 confirmed. Seven patients have died. (71 recoveries)
Sint Maarten: No new cases; 77 confirmed. 15 patients have died. (60 recoveries)
US Virgin Islands: No new cases; 69 confirmed. Six patients have died. (61 recoveries)
St Martin: No new cases; 40 confirmed. Three patients have died. (33 recoveries)
Antigua and Barbuda: No new cases; 25 confirmed. Three patients have died. (19 recoveries)
Grenada: One new case; 23 confirmed. (18 recoveries)
St Vincent and the Grenadines: No new cases; 18 confirmed. (14 recoveries)
Curaçao: One new case; 18 confirmed. One patient has died. (14 recoveries)
Turks & Caicos Islands: No new cases; 12 confirmed. One patient has died. (10 recoveries)
Suriname: No new cases; 11 confirmed. One patient has died. (Nine recoveries)
British Virgin Islands: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has eight confirmed cases, one patient died)
Trinidad and Tobago: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 116 confirmed cases, eight patients died)
St Kitts and Nevis: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 15 confirmed cases)
Dominica: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 16 confirmed cases)
Monserrat: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously has 11 confirmed cases, one patient died)
St Lucia: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases)
Belize: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had 18 confirmed cases, two patients died)
Saint-Barthélemy: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had six confirmed cases)
Anguilla: No active cases; COVID-19 free. (Previously had three confirmed cases)
